Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3.33% during 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts|Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market is expected to grow by 5090.89 thousand MT during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Aluminum Flat-rolled Products (FRP) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) Market Participants:

Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa Corp. operates the business through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The company offers products and services such as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling, along with the majority of the energy assets.

Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.

Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. operates the business through Energy, Trading, and Corporate, and other operating segments. The company offers products and services such as using metallurgical alumina to produce conundum, pottery and using chemical alumina to produce aluminum panels, pottery.

AMAG Austria Metall AG

AMAG Austria Metall AG operates the business through Service Division, Casting Division, Metal Division, and Rolling Division. The company offers products and services such as flexible laminates for technical applications as well as for the packaging of food and beverages, and aluminum for ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry.

Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market is segmented as below:

Type

Plates And Sheets



Foils

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market is driven by the increased adoption of green initiatives. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for packed foods and beverages are expected to trigger the aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

