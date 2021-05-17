Aluminum Foil Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Ardagh Group SA and Carcano Antonio Spa | Technavio
May 17, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global aluminum foil market is expected to grow by 1.80 million tons, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aluminum Foil Market Analysis Report by Application (Food and beverage packaging, Consumer packaging, Pharmaceutical packaging, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aluminum-foil-market-industry-analysis
The aluminum foil market is driven by the growth in pharma & medical devices sector. In addition, the increase in global consumption of processed and packaged food products is anticipated to boost the growth of the Aluminum Foil Market.
Major Five Aluminum Foil Companies:
- Alcoa Corp.
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Carcano Antonio Spa
- Constellium SE
Aluminum Foil Market Application Outlook (Revenue, mn tons, 2020-2025)
- Food and beverage packaging - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer packaging - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical packaging - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Aluminum Foil Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, mn tons, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
