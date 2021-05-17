Aluminum Foil Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Ardagh Group SA and Carcano Antonio Spa | Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

The aluminum foil market is driven by the growth in pharma & medical devices sector. In addition, the increase in global consumption of processed and packaged food products is anticipated to boost the growth of the Aluminum Foil Market.

Major Five Aluminum Foil Companies:

Alcoa Corp.

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

Carcano Antonio Spa

Constellium SE

Aluminum Foil Market Application Outlook (Revenue, mn tons, 2020-2025)

Food and beverage packaging - size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer packaging - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical packaging - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aluminum Foil Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, mn tons, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The aluminum foil packaging market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.64 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aluminum market for the packaging industry has the potential to grow by 2376.08 thousand tons during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

