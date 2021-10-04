Aluminum Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2024 | Technavio

Oct 04, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum market is poised to grow by 13.66 mn tons from 2020 to 2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the aluminum market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.
The aluminum market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The use of aluminum cans in the beverage sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Aluminum Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- End-user
- Transportation
- Construction
- Packaging
- Electrical Engineering
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
- Market Landscape
- Primary Aluminum
- Secondary Aluminum
Download Our Free Sample report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the aluminum market
Aluminum Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the aluminum market include Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, and Xinfa Group Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aluminum market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Stringent regulations for environmental protection are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of substitute products may threaten the growth of the market.
For multiple report purchase Subscribe to our Lite Plan at just USD 3,000 and download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.
Aluminum Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aluminum market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aluminum market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum market vendors
Related Reports:
High Purity Alumina Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Europe by End-user by Volume - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Aluminum Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
13.66 mn tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
(3.70)
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 74%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., China Hongqiao GroupLtd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, and Xinfa Group Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impactand future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of various markets. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article