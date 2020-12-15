Aluminum pigments Market to Expand with Growing Use of Matte-Finish Coatings in Interior Designing

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum pigments market is projected to increase at a stupendous pace in the years to follow. Aluminium is an abundantly available metal that can be drawn into multiple forms and sheets. The chemical research sector has invested hefty amounts toward exploring advanced properties of pure and blended forms of aluminium. This has also brought aluminum pigments under the spotlight of industry players in recent years. Ease of manufacturing aluminium oxide that is later used for manufacturing alumina-based pigments has also contributed to the growth of the global aluminum pigments market. It is worthwhile to note that flakes of aluminium oxide attract high prices in the market, creating new growth opportunities for the respective vendors.

Alumina platelets are manufactured via an extensive process that involves the use of smooth aluminium oxide flakes. Use of the crystal growth process adds to the final cost of the end products. Therefore, aluminum pigments correspond to a premium segment of products within the global chemical industry. Despite the high cost of these products, the demand within the global aluminum pigments has skyrocketed in recent years. This trend can be attributed to the growing usage of aluminum pigments in construction applications and interior designing.

The total value of the global aluminum pigments market is projected to reach US$ 706 Mn by the end of 2027, rising up from an estimated value of US$ 397.7 Mn in 2018. The global aluminum pigments market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Popularity of alumina-based products in the construction and manufacturing industries is behind the stellar growth rate of the global aluminum pigments market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Popularity of Matte-Finish Surfaces in Interior and Exterior Designing

The use of aluminum pigments for giving a smooth and metallic lustre to walls and surfaces has generated fresh demand within the global market. The domains of architecture and interior designing have undergone rapid sophistication as aesthetic designs become the order of these industries. The spending capacity of the masses has increased in recent times, leading them to invest high sums of money toward beautification of hallways, rooms, and courtyards. The hospitality sector has become extremely focused on the use of aesthetic materials for designing building elements. Therefore, the global aluminum pigments market is attracting fresh revenues from multiple streams.

Use of Aluminum pigments in Personal Care Products

The personal grooming and wellness industries have lately generated several streams of revenues for various industries and vendors. Use of aluminum pigments in personal care products has become a resilient dynamic of market growth and expansion. Besides, the unprecedented popularity of effective skincare products and lotions amongst men and women alike is also an important dynamic of market expansion.

Global Aluminum pigments Market: Growth Drivers

Emergence of several new brand names that manufacture personal care and grooming products

Use of aluminum pigments for manufacturing durable plastics which are in turn used across investment-heavy industries

Popularity of paints and coatings that give a smooth finish to the painted surface

Development of a robust manufacturing sector to cater to the increasing demand for alumina-based products

Use of printing inks across several key industries such as construction, designing, and chemical research

Global Aluminum pigments Market: Key Vendors

Geotech International B.V.

Metaflake Ltd.

Metal Powder Company Ltd.

Silberline Mono Pigment Developments Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corporation

Aluminum pigments Market: Segmentation

End-user

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Personal Care

Printing Inks

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

