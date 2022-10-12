Aluminum Smelting Market to grow by USD 26.99 Bn by 2026, High Demand For Aluminum Wire Rods to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aluminum Smelting Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the aluminum smelting market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 26.99 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Smelting Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the key factors influencing the growth of the aluminum smelting market is the high demand for aluminum wire rods. Aluminum is a vital metal that is used frequently because of its durability, lightweight, and strength. It is a recyclable substance that is used to create low-emission vehicles, smartphones, zippers, and foil. The wiring that connects electrical grids to different end users, including businesses, apartment buildings, and other kinds of residential structures, is also made of metal.

Due to its adaptability, aluminum is currently used in a wide range of applications, one of which is aluminum wire rods. Therefore, it is anticipated that over the projected period, the growing use of aluminum wire rods in various sectors will propel the expansion of the worldwide aluminum smelting market.

Aluminum Smelting Market Segmentation

The high demand for aluminum wire rods and the growth of the automotive industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent government regulations hampering market growth will challenge market growth. The aluminum smelting market report is segmented by Type (ingots, billets, and wire rods), End-user (transportation, heavy machinery and industrial, construction, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Aluminum Smelting Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AECOM



Alcoa Corp.



Aleris International Inc.



Aluar



Aluminum Crop. of China Ltd.



AMAG Austria Metall AG



BlueScope Steel Ltd.



Capral Ltd.



China Hongqiao Group Ltd.



Constellium SE



Garmco



Golden Aluminum



United Company RUSAL

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio

Technavio, Click Here

Aluminum Smelting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $26.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Alcoa Corp., Aleris International Inc., Aluar, Aluminum Crop. of China Ltd., AMAG Austria Metall AG, BlueScope Steel Ltd., Capral Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Constellium SE, Garmco, Golden Aluminum, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Nanshan Group Singapore Co. Pte. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Novelis Inc., Rio Tinto Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., and United Company RUSAL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

