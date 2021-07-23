Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Europe from Aluminum Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 23:25 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum welding wires market in Europe is poised to grow by 4.93 thousand MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the aluminum welding wires market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, the increase in demand for welding wires for repair and maintenance, and the rising demand for power infrastructure.
The aluminum welding wires market in Europe analysis includes the end-user by volume segment. This study identifies the innovations in welding technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum welding wires market growth in Europe during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aluminum welding wires market in Europe covers the following areas:
Aluminum Welding Wires Market In Europe Sizing
Aluminum Welding Wires Market In Europe Forecast
Aluminum Welding Wires Market In Europe Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Colfax Corp.
- CTP Srl
- DRAHTWERK ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH & Co.
- EWM AG
- Gedik Kaynak AS
- Hilarius Haarlem Holland BV
- Hi-Tech Wire Industries
- LAIR LIQUIDE SA
- Novametal SA
- The Lincoln Electric Co.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Activated Alumina Market- The activated alumina market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, petrochemicals, refractories, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry- The aluminum market for the packaging industry is segmented by type (foils, sheets, and others), application (consumer packaging and pharmaceutical packaging), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user by volume
- Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by End-user by volume
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Colfax Corp.
- CTP Srl
- DRAHTWERK ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH & Co.
- EWM AG
- Gedik Kaynak AS
- Hilarius Haarlem Holland BV
- Hi-Tech Wire Industries
- LAIR LIQUIDE SA
- Novametal SA
- The Lincoln Electric Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/aluminum-welding-wires-market-in-europe-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article