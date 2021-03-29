alva Named Winner in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- alva, the stakeholder intelligence company, has today been announced as a winner in the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, for its groundbreaking Machine Learning capabilities.

The award recognises alva's development of advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to enable the launch of an entirely new intelligence category - Stakeholder Intelligence - that helps businesses deliver shared value to all stakeholders.

Underpinning this solution is a core proprietary technology capability founded on 10 years of NLP development. Through the real-time daily analysis of over 25m pieces of content including print, online, broadcast, social media, analyst ratings and parliamentary records, alva captures the full breadth of stakeholder perspectives and equips every business leader with the complete graph of their stakeholder status, risks and opportunities.

Organised by Business Intelligence Group, The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognises the organisations, products and people that bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. Other winners in the 2021 awards include Mailchimp, Capgemini, and Experian.

Alberto Lopez Valenzuela, Founder & CEO, alva, said: "In today's world, stakeholders have the capacity to determine what is material for a company. At alva, we have spent the last 10 years creating and perfecting a more nuanced way of measuring stakeholder perceptions and their impact with our Stakeholder Intelligence. We're very proud to win this award in recognition of the strength of our vision and our unique technological approach."

Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group, said: "We are so proud to name alva as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. It was clear to our judges that alva has used AI to develop an entirely new intelligence category designed to improve their clients' lives. Congratulations to the entire team."

About alva

We support our clients to make better decisions with Stakeholder Intelligence.

We analyse millions of alternative data, including media, regulator, investor, government, public and NGO sources to help our clients better understand and connect with their stakeholders.

We combine AI technology with sector expertise to provide a fully integrated intelligence solution to corporations, the investment industry and advisory firms covering ESG, risk, reputation, media and board intelligence.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

