Alvalux Awarded Second U.S. Patent Wearable Light Therapy Device for Eye Disease

LIEGE, Belgium, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvalux Medical, a Belgian medtech wearables company, announced today that it has been awarded its second Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its wearable ocular insert device.

The invention (US Patent 10,953,240) is a small, energized, ocular insert designed to deliver home-based photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy to treat retinal diseases including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy which affect approximately 20 million people in the USA alone.

"This patent represents an important contribution to the future of 'on-eye' miniaturized therapeutic wearables, and it also spawned two other inventions including our on-market, award-winning, CicaLux® product line," said Michel Alvarez – CEO and inventor. He added, "I would like to congratulate co-inventor – Professor Denis Flandre – ICTEAM institute at the Université catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain) - for his contribution and shared vision to bring smart, small, wearable, home-therapy devices to people around the world."

"This was a great basis for our deeper collaboration and further innovation in smart medical wearables involving ultra-low-power thin-film electronic circuits and sensors," said Professor Flandre.

Alvalux's first patent award announced last month (US Patent 10,953,238) is a wearable dermal repair system marketed under the CicaLux® brand that delivers energized combination PBM therapy to treat various skin-related conditions, diseases and disorders. First product CicaLux Energized Scar-Care is available for sale in the European Union, USA and other countries. For more information visit www.cicalux.com and www.cicalux.us.

About Alvalux Medical:

Alvalux Medical is a Belgian based medical device company founded in 2015 by medtech veteran Michel Alvarez. It aims to be a global leader in smart, wearable, energized, therapeutic devices for use at home, at work, or on the go. www.alvalux.com

Distribution and Licensing inquiries: Marie-Noelle Thyrion, [email protected].

Media contact: Jayne Morehouse/Jayne & Company LLC, [email protected] t: 440-846-6022

