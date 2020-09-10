Alwaleed Philanthropies and the Human Rights Commission sign a Memorandum of Cooperation to Protect Human Rights and Empower Women and Youth

As part of the partnership, HRC will support Alwaleed Philanthropies' Waeya Legal Initiative which trains female lawyers and supports women in promoting legal awareness. The initiative aims to contribute to building the infrastructure that recognizes legal rights and improving the quality of life for women across Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the partnership will provide greater psychological, social and economic support for women who have been victims of violence. In collaboration, HRC and Alwaleed Philanthropies will also develop indicators to support the rights of women, youth and people living with disabilities in accordance with international human rights conventions.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, H.E. Dr. Al-Awwad, President of the HRC emphasized the importance of partnership, especially with public sector and civil society institutions to ensure greater human rights protection. He referenced HRC's history of close collaboration with national, regional and international associations.

In addition, H.E. Dr. Al-Awwad commended the partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies, who have a demonstratable history of supporting those in need and empowering women and youth. The agreement further aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 outlined by His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which aims to strengthen social and economic infrastructure across the country.

HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Saud Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, said, "We must continue to advocate for the protection of human rights across all of our communities. At Alwaleed Philanthropies we believe that empowerment and education is vital to creating a more equal and tolerant world. We are pleased to collaborate with the Human Rights Commission, who share our vision of supporting women and youth and safeguarding the rights of each and every person."

For four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than 4 billion dollars on social welfare and initiated more than 1000 projects in over +189 countries, managed by 10 Saudi female members, reaching more than 1 billion beneficiaries around the world, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education. It seeks to build bridges for a more compassionate, tolerant, and accepting world.

SOURCE Alwaleed Philanthropies