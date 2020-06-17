Always Best Care Announces New Owner Of Upper Chesapeake Territory In Maryland

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that local entrepreneur and registered nurse Tamara Riley has assumed ownership of its Upper Chesapeake territory in Maryland. Always Best Care of Upper Chesapeake, located at 1220 E. Churchville Road, Suite 102 in Bel Air, has served the greater Baltimore area, including communities throughout Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties, since January of 2013.

"We are very pleased to welcome Tamara to Always Best Care and we have every confidence that she will provide high-quality senior services in the greater Baltimore area," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "The experience and expertise she gained in her career as a registered nurse will prove to be very beneficial as we continue to face the challenges of the pandemic and the demand for in-home care services. We look forward to Tamara's continued high level of care for the seniors in Baltimore well into the future."

Prior to joining Always Best Care, Tamara served local area hospitals as a registered nurse where she developed a passion for geriatric care. Her experience in the field will prove to be invaluable in her new role as owner of the Upper Chesapeake territory. She graduated from the University of Maryland University College earning a Bachelor of Science with a major in nursing and minor in business administration. A resident of Harford County, Tamara has been active member of the community for several years and is involved in a number of local charities including Show Your Soft Side, SARC-Maryland and the Torrey Smith Family Fund.

"When I was approached with the opportunity to purchase Always Best Care's Upper Chesapeake territory close by to where my family resides, considering my educational background and work experience, passion for geriatric care, and active involvement in my local community, it felt like the perfect fit for me and I knew I couldn't turn down the opportunity," said Tamara Riley. "Caring for seniors and serving others has always been so important to me, and Always Best Care has allowed me to continue that line of my work while also becoming a business owner. I couldn't be more grateful and am eager to continue serving my community in this new venture."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Upper Chesapeake, or for a free evaluation, please call (410) 877-3787, email [email protected] and visit https://www.alwaysbestcare.com/md/fallston/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides millions of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

