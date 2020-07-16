Always Best Care Launches New Territory In Thousand Oaks, California

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the opening of its newest location in Thousand Oaks, California. Located at 509 Marin St., Suite 227, Always Best Care of Thousand Oaks is owned and operated by new franchisee Tom Herring, and will provide award-winning senior care services to communities throughout the Conejo Valley, from Thousand Oaks to Malibu. Tom is joined by his wife Mary Ellen, who will assist with some of the day-to-day operations of the new business, as well as Ellen Elliott-Applegate, who will serve as the agency's care coordinator and sales director, and Erin Pickerel as client care supervisor.

"Tom and Mary Ellen embody the qualities that we look for in our franchise owners: compassion and an unwavering dedication to positively impact the quality of people's lives. During such unprecedented times, these characteristics are more important than ever and we feel so fortunate to welcome the Herrings to the Always Best Care family," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "As we continue to grow throughout our home state of California, we're thrilled to extend our services to the greater Thousand Oaks area and look forward to serving residents in the surrounding local communities."

Originally from New York, Tom Herring has been a long-time resident of Simi Valley for nearly 20 years. A first-time franchisee, he previously worked as a senior executive in the aerospace and defense industry where he became an experienced business leader with a demonstrated ability to profitably grow in highly competitive markets. He earned his bachelor's in business administration from Hofstra University and an MBA from Pepperdine University. His extensive background in operations, strategy and business development will aid him as he develops his Always Best Care franchise business. In addition to his longstanding career in the defense industry, Tom served as a board member of the Bob Hope United Service Organizations (USO) from 2017 to January 2020.

"After spending 30 years supporting the men and women who serve our great nation, I've chosen to utilize my experience and skills to make a positive difference in my home community," said Tom Herring. "I first learned about Always Best Care in January of this year and was immediately impressed the brand's solid reputation and industry leadership, as well as the support structure it offered first-time business owners like myself. Becoming a franchisee of Always Best Care has provided me with the opportunity to pursue an endeavor I'm truly passionate about and will allow me to positively impact seniors in my local area."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Thousand Oaks, or for a free evaluation, please call (805) 563-6440, email [email protected] and visit https://www.alwaysbestcare.com/ca/thousand-oaks/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides millions of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

