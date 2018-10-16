Always Best Care of Burlington To Host Free Pet Adoption Event For Seniors, Nov. 2, 2018

BURLINGTON, N.C., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Always Best Care of Burlington, in partnership with Brookdale Burlington and Jan's Pet Rescue, will host a free pet adoption event for local seniors from 11am-4pm on Nov. 2, 2018, at Brookdale Burlington located at 3615 S. Mebane St. Burlington, NC 27215. The senior care agency plans to cover all qualifying adoption fees up to 10 adoptions for all pets adopted by seniors 65 and older during this time. Refreshments will be served during the event.

"In our local community there are so many shelter dogs and cats in need of loving homes, and we've found that the seniors we care for experience immeasurable benefits from pet ownership," said Joanne Pizzuto, Always Best Care of Burlington franchisee. "Studies continue to prove that pet ownership helps lower stress levels, blood pressure and depression. By teaming up with Brookdale and Jan's Pet Rescue, we plan to cover pet adoption fees in an effort to combat the ongoing issue of depression in Americans over the age of 65. We're excited to help connect seniors and their loved ones with pets in need of a home."

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For more information about the pet adoption event, or to learn more about services available through Always Best Care of Burlington, please call (336) 270-4352 or visit www.alwaysbestcare.com/nc/burlington/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

