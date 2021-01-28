Always Best Care Reports Significant Growth In 2020 Leading Into 25th Year

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it achieved significant growth amid an unprecedented year for the home health care industry, launching eights new territories in untapped markets including Naperville, Illinois; Thousand Oaks, California; Upper Chesapeake, Maryland and its first location in the state of Utah. Most notably, the brand celebrated international expansion with the signing of a Canadian Master Franchise Agreement and the opening of Always Best Care of Oakville in the province of Ontario.

Demand for in-home care rose quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with long-term care facilities like nursing homes identified as hotspots for the virus' transmission. This emerging industry trend catalyzed considerable growth within Always Best Care's system. Throughout 2020, several existing franchisees reinvested in Always Best Care, resulting in a total of 18 franchise territory renewals, and serving as a true testament to the brand's sustainable positioning and long-term viability in a rapidly evolving landscape. Additionally, four established operators expanded their portfolios with Always Best Care through the acquisition of new and existing territories, emphasizing the brand's best-in-class franchise opportunity and unlimited potential for success. As a result of these acquisitions and expansions, Always Best Care grew its brand presence in states like Florida and New Mexico, as well as welcomed new owners to territories in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and California.

"2021 marks Always Best Care's 25th year in business and coming out of an unprecedented year, I couldn't be more optimistic about the future and longevity of our brand. Despite the challenges our industry faced, I'm incredibly proud of how our dedicated corporate team and franchisees rallied alongside one another to reach new heights and best serve our clients and their needs during such a high-risk time," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "As we reflect on the franchise development growth we experienced in the midst of the pandemic, most of which was driven by existing franchisees, we're fortunate to have such passionate, talented and proud owners alongside us as we kick off a milestone year."

In December 2020, Always Best Care was recognized by Franchise Dictionary magazine as a Top 100 Game Changer, for creating opportunities for aspiring business owners, filling a niche in the home health care industry and helping the local communities it serves. Always Best Care also ranked #30 of the 2020 Franchise Gator Top 100 ranking, an esteemed list developed to assist prospective franchisees in their search for a franchise opportunity to invest in, recognizing the top franchisors based on strong growth, financial stability, experience, and several other criteria.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For information on franchising with Always Best Care, please visit https://home-care-franchise.alwaysbestcare.com/, call 855-430-2273 or email Jason Wiedder at [email protected].

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

