Always Books Ltd. of Calgary, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) Introduce One-Of-A-Kind Personalized Children's Book with Current NHL Stars

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As NHL players are on the ice in the exciting pursuit of the Stanley Cup®, the hockey dreams of young fans everywhere have come alive.

Always Books Ltd. of Calgary today announced the My Hockey Dream™ book series. For the first time, your young hockey fan can play in an NHL game alongside NHL superstars such as Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner, Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Kane, P.K. Subban, Johnny Gaudreau and many more.

Created by NHL and NHLPA licensee Always Books Ltd. of Calgary, the magic of reading and the power of sport combine in a keepsake hockey book that celebrates big hockey dreams. My Hockey Dream™ is for fans of all NHL teams.

"We are proud to work with author Holly Preston and her talented team to bring hockey families an inspiring personalized children's book that allows all children to live their hockey dream!," said Dave McCarthy, Vice President, Consumer Products Licensing, NHL Enterprises, L.P.

Holly Preston, President Always Books, says, "We've been creating children's books with the NHL for years, connecting young fans with their favourite team, exploring what it means to be both a fan and a player. Through The HOME Team series, the official children's books of the Winnipeg Jets, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Gritty, the official mascot book of the Philadelphia Flyers, we celebrate the fun of being a hockey fan.

Families have been asking us to personalize our books. We are thrilled that the NHL and NHLPA have given their support so that My Hockey Dream™ could come to life. With a widely diverse selection of child likenesses, all children will be able to see themselves in the game: their name, their likeness, their NHL superstar."

Create your personalized My Hockey Dream™ book at afanforlife.com

Available in English and French. Spanish editions available soon.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2020. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Always Books Ltd.