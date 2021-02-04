Aly Raisman Teams Up With Woodward To Inspire & Empower Next Generation Of Gymnasts

WOODWARD, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward, the ultimate summer camp experience and part of POWDR, today announced an exciting partnership with one of the most decorated American gymnasts in history - Aly Raisman - as the Gymnastics Program Designer. This new partnership combines Woodward's 50-year legacy of inspiring rising gymnasts with Raisman's passion for a healthier and more positive gymnastics community to continue to foster a holistic camp experience that will empower the next generation of athletes.

Founded in 1970 as a premier gymnastics camp, Woodward first welcomed Raisman as a camper at age 11, and today embraces her return to help guide Woodward's Gymnastics Program. In addition to her gymnastics expertise, Raisman will also incorporate health and wellness practices, body positivity messaging, and overall self-care tools into the Gymnastics Program.

"As a young gymnast, I had the opportunity to attend Woodward Gymnastics Camp, which was an exciting and positive experience that I shared with my teammates while also making many new friends," said Raisman. "I am thrilled to be heading back to camp as the Gymnastics Program Designer and working with Woodward to continue to advance an environment where safety, wellness, self-confidence, personal growth, and fun are all part of the camp experience. We want to encourage gymnasts to learn new skills, and more importantly, we aim to empower the athletes to know they are so much more than their sport."

In this new role, Raisman will help design Woodward's Gymnastics Program, which features 88,000 square feet of dedicated gymnastics facilities with state-of-the-art equipment between Woodward PA and Woodward West. She will work with Woodward to help guide athlete VIP integration and coaching, menu offerings to ensure well-balanced nutrition, and activities that support gymnastic goals and passions outside of the sport, including dance parties, ballet, arts, horseback riding, and more.

"Aly is a phenomenal gymnast and leader, and we are excited to welcome her to the Woodward team as our Gymnastics Program Designer," says Woodward Camps General Manager, Chris Prybylo. "Aly's gymnastics resume speaks for itself, but more importantly, her core values align perfectly with Woodward's – create the best gymnastics camp experience that allows campers to progress their skills, all while having fun in an inspiring environment."

In addition, the partnership will continue to advance a healthy Woodward community, where campers can learn and thrive. Through Woodward and Raisman's partnership with Darkness to Light, all Woodward staff will complete Stewards of Children® training.

Woodward's summer camp gymnastics program kicks-off June 6. For more information on Woodward Gymnastics Camps and to register, visit: Pennsylvania: www.woodwardpa.com/aly and California: www.woodwardwest.com/aly

About Woodward PA & Woodward West

Woodward is a global experiential action sports company on a mission to inspire the next generation of action sports and athletes. For nearly 50 years, Woodward's been a positive force for youth sports and a leader in popularizing and sustaining the action sports category. Woodward PA and Woodward West are THE summer camps to stoke passions, empower personal growth and elevate core skills across a range of sports such as gymnastics, cheer, skate, BMX, scooter and parkour. Experience Woodward's innovative environments and dynamic programming at one of its 11 destinations across North America and Mexico. Learn more about Woodward's one-of-a kind facilities, programming and culture at www.woodwardpa.com and www.woodwardwest.com. Woodward is part of the POWDR portfolio.

