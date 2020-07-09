ALYI - Alternet Announces 100 Acre Advanced Electric Vehicle Site Development

DALLAS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI), an innovative electric vehicle company concentrating on the African market, has initiated the design and engineering phase of a development to construct facilities covering approximately 100 acres that will be required to host the intended anchor event at the company's annual electric mobility conference and symposium. The company recently announced a $2.5 million investment deal intended to fund this first phase of the development. The $2.5 million is an advance on a $25 million investment currently committed under a letter of intent. Next week, on Tuesday, July 14, management plans to publish more details on the 100-acre development.

