ALYI - Alternet Speculative Buy Opportunity Featured In EV Industry Snapshot Analyst Feature Alongside Tesla, Nikola and Workhorse

DALLAS, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced the company has been featured in a Goldman Small Cap Research electric vehicle sector article that also includes commentary on Tesla, Nikola and Workhorse.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES MARKET IS POWERING UP - An Industry Snapshot

"We began writing about the EV market in 2015/2016 and while going over our old reports and blogs, we came across some striking information. In 2016, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (now billed as Bloomberg NEF) projected that by 2040, EV passenger sales will reach 41 million units. Typically, these forecasts are shaved as we get closer to the target year. Given the broad-based popularity amid the varying types of vehicles available, these estimates have been dramatically raised to 54 million. To put this in perspective, the new forecast is 34% higher than the earlier figure. In 2020, the sales figure is projected to reach 1.7 million, jumping to 8.5 million in 2025, post-the current COVID-19 pandemic. If reached, the 8.5 million number is 4x the 2020 estimated figure and a whopping 17.9x the roughly 450,000 sold in 2015."

"Big Opportunity, Limited Competition - Alternet Systems Inc. (OTC – ALYI - $0.0092 – Spec Buy) is one of the more intriguing companies in the space and certainly is positioned as the low-cost alternative to the $1120/share Tesla for investors seeking a high reward, albeit greater risk opportunity. The Company is focused on electric transportation solutions for the shared-ride market, namely its $300 million electric mobility initiative in Africa."

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest developments, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

