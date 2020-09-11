ALYI Announces LOI For New EV Fleet Order - Revenue Outlook Anticipated To Increase To $500 Million

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement with a new potential customer for ReVolt Electric Motorcycles. The actual order is expected to be complete by the end of September and it could double the company's current production outlook.

ALYI currently has already entered into an initial $20 million electric motorcycle order and an additional letter of intent for a $30 million contract. Both agreements cover six-year durations resulting in an overall $300 million revenue opportunity for ALYI. The new order expected to be signed later month would edge ALYI toward a $500 million revenue opportunity outlook.

ALYI plans to release additional details on the new potential order next week.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments , please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

