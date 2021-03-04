ALYI Announces Revolt Token (RVLT) ICO

DALLAS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced its finance partner RevoltTOKEN is today making Revolt Tokens (RVLT) available for purchase.

The following is an introduction From RevoltTOKEN CEO Henryk Dabrowski on how to purchase Revolt Tokens (RVLT):

Dear Prospective Revolt Token (RVLT) Buyer:

Beginning March 4th, 2021, Revolt Tokens (RVLT) will officially be for sale, through the Revolt Token web site (www.revolttoken.com).

The funds raised through the sale of Revolt Tokens will be dedicated to the funding of Alternet Systems Electric Vehicle Platform.

The purchase price is U.S. $1.00 per RVLT, which will be delivered to an ERC20 Compatible Wallet of your choice (we personally like Trust Wallet, but that's just us…).

Currently Revolt Tokens (RVLT) can be purchased in exchange for other tokens or cryptocurrency, or in exchange for funds delivered into an escrow account via wire transfer.

The purchase process will require you to follow 3 simple steps. The first one is to create your User ID and your password – follow the link below to get started:

http://www.revolttoken.com/RVLTICO

We will then send you a link to register and provide us with some basic information about you (we need this for our Know Your Customer review).

Once we receive your information, our back-office team will verify your information. Once verified, you will receive an email confirmation to proceed and complete your purchase of the Revolt Token. You can buy multiple times with your same ID.

Registration and purchase requests will be processed on a first come, first serve basis.

If you have any questions or issues during any step of the process, please email our customer support at [email protected].

Soon, Revolt Token will also be available to trade via a cryptocurrency exchange listing. We are working swiftly and diligently toward that purpose!

Anyone interested in Revolt Token (RVLT) should review the information available on the Revolt Token (RVLT) website and continue to monitor the Revolt Token (RVLT) website for updates regarding the availability of new Revolt Token (RVLT) purchasing functionality, and the listing of Revolt Token (RVLT) on the cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Revolt Token (www.revolttoken.com) website will also include the evolving information regarding the exchangeability of Revolt Token (RVLT) for other Alternet System Electric Vehicle Ecosystem components intended to include Alternet's Revolt Electric Motorcycles, and/or entry into participation in Alternet's annual Electric Vehicle Race (EV Grand Prix) and Electric Vehicle Technology Symposium.

Visit Revolt Token (RVLT)'s website at www.RevoltToken.com.

Please do not hesitate to email any questions to [email protected].

Thank you for your interest in Revolt Token (RVLT).

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

