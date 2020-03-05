ALYI Confirms Shareholder Update on $300 Million Electric Mobility Initiative Scheduled Next Tuesday, Mach 10th

DALLAS, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed a scheduled shareholder update to be published next Tuesday, March 10th, 2020. ALYI has made some substantial advances that warrant a comprehensive shareholder update. Accordingly, the update next week is intended to unpack the complexity while sharing the new advance.

ALYI's focus is on the development of electric mobility solutions. The company has $300 million in electric mobility related projects under development in Africa and is working to fund the acceleration of the $300 million initiative. ALYI CEO, Dr. Randell Torno, contends that the immediate opportunity for electric powered transportation growth in Africa by far exceeds the electric powered transportation opportunity anywhere else in the world and that the electric mobility technology innovations that will be developed for Africa will ultimately form the foundation of commercial electric powered transportation everywhere. In short, Africa is the global proving ground for electric powered transportation.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

