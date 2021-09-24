ALYI Electric Vehicles, Ecosystems, Cryptocurrency, and Global Brand Names All-In-One

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") has recently announced that it expects to generate its first revenue this year from the sale of electric vehicles.

Specifically, ALYI intends to generate $2 million by year end from the sale of electric motorcycles. The company yesterday announced it might add to the $2 million figure with the additional sales of three wheeled electric vehicles under a second contract.

ALYI management repeatedly emphasizes that the electric vehicles are just the tip of an overall electric vehicle ecosystem backed by a dedicated cryptocurrency called Revolt Token.

Herein, ALYI lays out its plan to assemble under one globally recognized brand name, a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem through a combination of partnerships, contracts, acquisitions and investments.

Much More To An Electric Vehicle Than The Replacement Of A Combustion Engine

Electric vehicles require a whole new breed of design and engineering, from the vehicle as a whole, down to each and every component part, from the component function to the subcomponent function, and the material it's all made from. There is much more to an electric vehicle than the replacement of a combustion engine.

Battery technology is a much talked about critical pacing item to the overall advance of electric vehicles. However, the charging network may be just as critical a pacing item. You currently cannot simply pull into a charging station and in five minutes, charge your car the way you would tank up on gas. What about the source of electricity? All those cars will have to be charged now the electric infrastructure that is already keeping on all the lights and air conditioners, hot water heaters, computers, and mobile phones.

What about the manufacturing and assembly infrastructure, and the sales and marketing support, and the distribution channels? Of course, all of this will take investment capital to build.

The Electric Vehicle Is The Consumer Point Of Contact In The Overall EV Ecosystem

An electric vehicle is the point of consumer contact in an overall electric vehicle ecosystem where all the components of the ecosystem come together to deliver a transportation service.

In a region such as the United States, where the transportation market is saturated with existing combustion engine vehicles, the rollout of electric vehicles will be affected by getting consumers to exchange combustion engine vehicles for electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle purveyors in the United States will have the advantage and challenge of addressing existing consumer transportation expectations formed around combustion engine vehicles.

Electric vehicle innovations that deviate from existing combustion engine consumer expectations might be rejected by consumers regardless of the advantages of any particular innovation.

At the same time, electric vehicle purveyors in the United States can avoid the expense of innovation and produce a product that minimally utilizes the advantages of electric power and is seemingly the same as the consumers old combustion engine vehicle except for now being powered by an electric motor.

ALYI's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Strategy

ALYI is building an entire electric vehicle ecosystem to address all components of the comprehensive process behind the consumer electric vehicle point of contact in the overall transportation experience.

ALYI is launching its electric vehicle ecosystem in Africa where the transportation market is far from saturated and the opportunity exists to introduce consumers to a transportation solution for the first time, rather than convincing them to exchange one mode of transportation for another.

Africa and the rest of the world's developing economic regions where ALYI will go next, provide a technology leapfrog opportunity. The United States and other economically developed regions are resistant to innovation when the innovation requires replacing an existing solution. Purveyors in developed economic regions are resistant to spending money on an innovation that may produce a superior solution, when a passable and profitable solution is already in place, and consumers are resistant to adopting any change in their daily routine.

The best opportunity for electric transportation innovation resides in the developing economic regions of the world.

ALYI Assembling Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Component Experts Under A Global Brand

ALYI management does not plan to build all the electric vehicle ecosystem expertise in house. Such a strategy would be sheer folly as the range of expertise is so vast.

ALYI is otherwise assembling the component expertise under one brand name with the key strategic initiative being to make that brand name globally recognized.

ALYI is assembling the component expertise through a combination of partnerships, contracts, acquisitions and investments. For example, ALYI anticipates making two acquisitions prior to year-end. One in conjunction with ALYI's electric motorcycle business and one in conjunction with the ALYI's branding strategy where ALYI will be connected with an existing, globally recognized electric vehicle racing brand. ALYI has also made a strategic investment in an innovative, technology driven, car rental company concentrating on developing economic regions with a substantial existing footprint in India.

Tapping Into Cryptocurrency Innovations To Capitalize An Electric Vehicle Ecosystem

ALYI elected to be a publicly traded company in order to form capital necessary to invest in its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy.

ALYI has also formed a partnership with Revolt Token to further access capital for its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy.

ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI's growth by offering democratized participation in the electric vehicle ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments

