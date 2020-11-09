ALYI Stands To Benefit From Biden Support For Electric Vehicles

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today highlighted President Elect Biden's support for the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry and the potential benefit ALYI could enjoy from the EV market wide momentum generated from EV conducive policy. The Wall Street Journal published an article this morning emphasizing President Elect Biden's position on EVs:

In Biden, Detroit Gets a 'Car Guy' With Electric Vehicles on His Mind

ALYI has made substantial progress this year in advancing the development of its overall electric mobility ecosystem. ALYI management expects November and December to be exceptionally active for the company after recently executing a milestone multiparty agreement instrumental in the rollout of an electric vehicle race to be the anchor event in an annual electric mobility symposium central to the company's electric mobility ecosystem. The company anticipates more details on the race to revealed soon.

Management expects to imminently introduce an additional new electric motorcycle design path expanding upon its current BMW R71 electric clone and its current electric motorcycle development for the African taxi (Boda) market.

The company's financing partner RevoltTOKEN, continues to execute necessary steps required to launch its Initial Cryptocurrency Offering (ICO). An update from RevoltTOKEN is excepted later this week.

"We are optimistic that ALYI is at the right place with its electric mobility ecosystem at the right time as new President prepares to enter the White House with electric vehicles on his agenda," said Randell Torno, CEO of ALYI.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

