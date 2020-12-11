ALYI Welcomes Elon Musk And Tesla To Texas - Now How About Joining Us In Africa Too?

The ALYI electric mobility ecosystem vision is centered around introducing an annual industry wide symposium in Kenya to bring commercial and academic resources together that combine design and engineering expertise to create an original electric mobility future, not one based on merely reengineering combustion engine transportation.

With low per capita transpiration saturation, Africa is the ideal location for pursuing an original electric mobility future.

In North America, electric vehicle adoption requires consumers to replace an existing mode of transportation while in Africa, consumers are more likely to be engaging a transportation solution for the first time.

The ALYI annual symposium centric electric mobility ecosystem vision is intended to be anchored by a globally recognized electric vehicle race event. ALYI recently announced a major multiparty milestone agreement and that agreement specifically pertains to the target electric vehicle race event.

To accelerate ALYI's electric mobility ecosystem vision, ALYI has launched an electric motorcycle manufacturing initiative. The ALYI ReVolt Electric Motorcycle was conceived on the pilot electrification of a BMW R71 clone.

Since the original pilot motorcycle, the ALYI design team has introduce two additional design paths.

First, the company will produce an electric sleek retro style BMW R71 clone (www.revoltmotorbikes.com) and a conversion kit for do-it-yourselfers to electrify their own BMW R71 or R71 clone.

ALYI's second design path leads to an electric motorcycle to be produced immediately to specifically support an Uber and Lyft type transportation solution evolving the African motorcycle taxi (Boda) market.

ALYI's design team has now launched a third design path to develop a paradigm changing, state-of-the-art electric motorcycle. Look for more news soon on the third design path.

ALYI's funding partner, RevoltTOKEN (www.revolttoken.com) has committed to funding ALYI's electric mobility ecosystem vision through independently launching an Initial Cryptocurrency Offering (ICO) to raise $100 million. RevoltTOKEN has already created a token (see RevoltTOKEN website) and plans to immediately make the token available through an ICO once finalizing all regulatory prerequisites. In the meantime, RevoltTOKEN continues to make pre-ICO funds available for ALYI to continue advancing its business plan.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

