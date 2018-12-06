Alyssa Milano Tells Die Weltwoche: Woody Allen Can Disappear; Hillary Clinton is Not a Leader of #MeToo

ZURICH, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a candid exchange with Amy Holmes for Switzerland's leading opinion weekly Die Weltwoche, actor and activist Alyssa Milano tells Holmes that 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is not a leader of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse:

"I don't think that she is a leader of the #MeToo movement."

When asked if Clinton should challenge President Trump in 2020, Milano bluntly answers:

"I'd like to see a progressive with a brain and a heart." She adds, "I hope neither Secretary Clinton or Senator Sanders run again."

In Die Weltwoche's exclusive interview of Milano for a European audience, the star discusses the meaning and future of #MeToo, and the many men who stand accused.

On Oscar-winning director Woody Allen:

" Woody Allen and Roman Polanski can disappear. Their careers should be done."

A year later, on Oscar winner Matt Damon's contention sexually abusive behavior is on a continuum:

"I think Matt's probably a good guy who, like many men in this nation, were never taught better. He said something that I found harmful and dangerous." But, she adds, "I laughed like crazy when he played Kavanaugh. There's not bad blood there."

On Justice Brett Kavanaugh now sitting on the Supreme Court:

"Yes. I feel rage. But I feel more resolve than ever. They gave us Kavanaugh. They're going to pay for that dearly in 2020."

On #MeToo accusations against the late former president George H.W. Bush:

"I think to some degree we have to understand the time people came up in."

"He's done some not great things. He's admitted to it. They were wrong. I don't think it should forever tarnish things for him."

On "Bay Watch" star Pamela Anderson claiming "third wave of feminism is a bore":

"No. Not at all."

"Feminism has not gone too far. It's not gone far enough, yet."

Read the full interview: https://www.weltwoche.ch/ausgaben/2018-51/artikel/alyssa-milano-die-weltwoche-ausgabe-51-2018.html

Die Weltwoche is Switzerland's leading German-language opinion weekly with a readership of over 400,000 in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria.

Available on newsstands now.

Contact: Urs Gehriger, foreign editor, Die Weltwoche.

