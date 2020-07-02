'Alyssa's Law' Signed By Florida Governor Requiring Panic Buttons In All Schools

JUPITER, Fla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Florida Governor – Ron DeSantis signed (SB-70) Alyssa's Law into law and allocated $8 million dollars for it in the state's budget. Alyssa's Law mandates that all public & charter schools in the state of Florida must install panic buttons that directly alert law enforcement and first responders of emergencies.

The law was named after Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14-year old student who was one of 17 people killed during a mass shooting in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

One company that is already on the cutting edge of this type of technology is ASR Alert Systems. The company customizes, designs and installs threat alert buttons (panic buttons, pendants and tablets) for crisis management situations (think Active Shooter, Medical Emergencies, Weather Incidents, Tornado Warnings, etc.).

What separates ASR Alert Systems from the competition is their patented technology which sends an emergency notification directly to First Responders (Police), Dispatch Centers, Real Time Crime Centers, and all those under attack. The critical information delivered mitigates response times during an emergency. Trying to seek shelter, unlock a cell phone and dial 9-1-1 during a crisis can be alleviated with the ASR Alert System.

Congress is also pushing for Alyssa's Law to be pursed on a national level.

ASR Alert Systems – Because Saving Time Saves Lives.

ASR's President, Hector Delgado says, "Our system empowers students, faculty and staff to notify local first responders, 911 dispatch, and all designated personnel within their facility in an active shooter/assailant situation with the simple push of a button. The notification pinpoints and provides the exact location of the threat. This not only helps police respond immediately with accurate information, but it also helps our students, faculty and staff know where the threat is located so they can run away from the threat, not towards it. There is no question that the ASR Alert System can make a difference, we truly believe that saving time saves lives!"

John Discepolo

(561) 232-1261

[email protected]

SOURCE ASR Alert Systems

Related Links

https://asralertsystems.com/

