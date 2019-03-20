AlzeCure Initiates New Drug Project Within Pain

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that it has started a new preclinical drug project, TrkA-NAM, which is based on the company's research platform NeuroRestore.

The new project, which is in early preclinical phase, focuses on the treatment of pain through a target mechanism that has both strong preclinical and clinical validation. It is financed with parts of the amount stated in the listing prospectus last fall for the development of new substances.

The goal of the new project is to develop a small-molecule TrkA-negative allosteric modulator that can reduce movement-induced and spontaneous pain in patients with painful osteoarthritis. Over 240 million people worldwide are expected to suffer from painful and activity-limiting osteoarthritis of the knee or hip. Many patients experience insufficient pain relief or side effects with existing treatments, which today usually consist of NSAIDs or opiates, and today there is a great need for more effective and tolerable drugs in the field.

AlzeCure expects to be able to obtain preclinical efficacy data at the end of 2019 and start preclinical development work for a clinical candidate in 2020.

"The team at AlzeCure have many years of experience in research in the neurology and pain area. In the promising drug project TrkA-NAM, we have benefited from our knowledge within the underlying biology of the NeuroRestore platform to develop new small molecule compounds that induce pain relief in a number of difficult pain conditions, such as osteoarthritis and chronic lower back pain", said Johan Sandin, CEO of AlzeCure. "This is an excellent example of utilizing synergy effects between the projects and maximizing the value for our shareholders."

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier, which engages in innovative pharmaceutical research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease. The company is developing five drug candidates within its two research platforms NeuroRestore and Alzstatin. NeuroRestore consists of symptomatic drug candidates and Alzstatin consists of disease modifying drug candidates. Through a diversified drug portfolio which targets central signal mechanisms in the brain other indications such as cognitive disorders in traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease are also possible. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, ph: +46 8-528 00 399, email: info@fnca.se. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

