AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for Q1 2020

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the first quarter of 2020 is now available on the company's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/section/investors/financial-reports/.

Financial information for the first quarter, 2020

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

(0). Earnings for the period totaled SEK -13,784 thousand (-11,586).

(-11,586). Earnings per share, basic, SEK -0.36 (-0.31).

(-0.31). Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 176,406 thousand (225,876).

(225,876). Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 172,230 thousand (222,054).

Significant events during the first quarter, 2020

In January, the company in-licensed a new project, VR1/ACD440, which is in the clinical development phase and focuses on neuropathic pain.

Martin Jönsson was appointed to serve as the new Chief Executive Officer on January 8, 2020 . Martin has worked in the global pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years, with extensive experience from various executive positions at both Ferring Pharmaceutical and Roche.

. Martin has worked in the global pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years, with extensive experience from various executive positions at both Ferring Pharmaceutical and Roche. Johan Sandin was appointed to serve as CSO in January, which enables him to dedicate all of his time to research and development.

was appointed to serve as CSO in January, which enables him to dedicate all of his time to research and development. An van Es Johansson joined the management group in March as Head of Development & Chief Medical Officer and thereby stepped down from the Board of Directors. This arrangement further strengthens the company in a period when it is developing and preparing to increase the number of clinical trials, in line with previously announced plans.

Significant events after the end of the period

On April 2 the company presented a "late-breaking abstract" at the Advances in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Therapies (AAT-AD/PD) conference. Dr. Pontus Forsell , Head of Discovery, and lead author of the study, gave an oral presentation entitled "ACD856 a positive modulator of neurotrophin signaling reverses scopolamine- or age-induced cognitive deficits." The study shows that treatment with ACD856 results in potent memory enhancement in preclinical studies.

Read the full report at: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 08.00 am CET on May 5, 2020.

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company engaged in innovative drug research and development with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing five drug candidates based on the two research platforms within the Alzheimer area, NeuroRestore® and Alzstatin®. The NeuroRestore platform comprises symptom-relieving drug candidates while Alzstatin comprises disease modifying and preventive drug candidates. A diversified portfolio of drug candidates that act on central signaling pathways in the brain also opens up for other indications such as cognitive dysfunctions in traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research platform in the field of pain, Painless, with two projects, TrkA-NAM and VR1/ACD440. FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528-00-399, [email protected], is the company's certified adviser. For further information, please visit our website at www.alzecurepharma.se

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70-786-94-43

E-mail: [email protected]

