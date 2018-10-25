Alzheimer's Association Awards M3 Biotechnology, Inc. with Part the Cloud to RESCUE Grant to Support Phase 2 Clinical Trials of NDX-1017 to treat Alzheimer's

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing, first-in-class therapies for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's that are focused on regeneration, today announced receipt of a Part the Cloud to RESCUE grant from the Alzheimer's Association. Funding from this grant will support clinical development of the company's lead therapy, NDX-1017.

"Part the Cloud to RESCUE grants encourage discovery and development of a wide range of interventions that might someday be viable treatments for people with or at risk for Alzheimer's," said Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Alzheimer's Association Chief Science Officer. "The research funded by these grants will not only advance possible treatments, but also accelerate our understanding of processes associated with Alzheimer's and related dementias, as well as other diseases that impact the brain."

NDX-1017 is a novel small molecule therapy designed to slow, halt or reverse the effects of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases rather than only alleviating disease symptoms. Preclinical studies of NDX-1017 have demonstrated the ability of the compound to promote neuro-regeneration and improve cognitive function. The Phase 2 proof-of-concept study is planned to start in 2019, and is designed to evaluate the effects of NDX-1017 for long-term safety and exploratory endpoints.

"The common pathology between Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and several age-related dementias is neurodegeneration, a process of progressive brain cell loss. Currently we have symptomatic treatments, but no drugs exist to repair or regenerate brain cells, which is the key to stop disease progression," said Xue Hua, PhD, the grant principal investigator and lead clinical scientist at M3. "Our trials of NDX-1017 will be able to utilize new biomarkers to track brain tissue neurodegeneration and potentially highlight the efficacy of this compound and shorten the clinical development timeline.

"Sources of funding like Part the Cloud are critical for advancing novel therapies," said Leen Kawas, CEO and President of M3. "Our clinical trial strategy is in line with this funding initiative – advancing innovative science supported by a biomarker strategy combined with an efficient, patient-centric trial design – and we and we look forward to working with the Association on this innovative project."

NDX-1017 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trials in individuals with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or mild cognitive impairment in the United States and France.

About Alzheimer's Association PART THE CLOUD to RESCUE Program

The strategic goal of the Alzheimer's Association Part the Cloud grants program is to increase the options for potential interventions in early stages of neurodegeneration. The PART THE CLOUD to RESCUE (REverse, reStore, Cease and UndErstand) Brain Cell Degeneration in Alzheimer's disease program promotes human studies to advance innovative ideas for early phase human trials (Phase 1 or Phase 2 proof of concept) that addresses therapies to target neuron health in Alzheimer's disease. For more information, visit www.alz.org.

Ongoing Clinical Trial

To inquire about participation in the current Phase 1 clinical trials of NDX-1017, please contact 1-800-839-2095 or visit www.ndx-1017.com. In France, contact our clinical partner, Biotrial, at 0 800 503 460. Further details on the study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov.

About M3 Biotechnology, Inc.

M3 Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage company with a novel platform of regenerative therapies with the potential to permanently alter the course of disease particularly relevant to neurodegenerative diseases, with a focus on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. M3 Biotechnology, Inc. is conducting Phase 1 clinical trials of NDX-1017 for Alzheimer's, which is designed to slow or stop disease progression as indicated by preclinical studies. For more information, visit www.m3bio.com.

