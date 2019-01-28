Alzheimer's Association Honored as Fundraising Organization of the Year

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association has been named as the Peer-to Peer Forum's Fundraising Organization of the Year. This award is a significant honor, especially for the hundreds of thousands of volunteers leading teams and raising money in communities across the country through Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's and The Longest Day events.

"The Alzheimer's Association's commitment to peer-to-peer fundraising is organization-wide and a priority to fuel mission activities and engage more people in the Alzheimer's cause," said Donna McCullough, chief development officer, Alzheimer's Association. "We work every day in partnership with our dedicated volunteers in communities across the country to ensure they see success in their Walk to End Alzheimer's and The Longest Day efforts. It is with their support that we will fulfill the vision of the Alzheimer's Association, a world without Alzheimer's."

In 2018, the Alzheimer's Association's two signature peer-to-peer fundraising events broke previous revenue records. Taking place in more than 600 communities nationwide with over 526,000 participants, the Alzheimer's Association has continued to grow Walk to End Alzheimer's since 2006. Alzheimer's Association volunteers raised nearly $97 million through Walk to End Alzheimer's, placing the event third among peer-to-peer fundraising events in 2018. In addition, the newer do-it-yourself event program, The Longest Day, saw revenues increase by more than $2 million, raising $7.8 million this season.

These successes are just the start, the Alzheimer's Association is enthusiastic about building upon the engagement in its peer-to-peer events and are growing the portfolio of events with the introduction of Ride to End Alz in 2019.

