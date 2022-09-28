Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market to record USD 3.99 Bn growth -- Driven by the availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 3.99 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.76% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The report has considered various factors including the patient population, prevalence rate of Alzheimer's disease, revenue generated by vendors, and disposable income among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is fragmented. The market has several approved therapeutics for the symptomatic treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The strong prevalence of the disease and the need for highly efficacious therapeutics are compelling several vendors to develop new vaccines. Besides, the strong pipeline of novel therapeutics is expected to pave the way for new entrants. Hence, the market is expected to witness the launch of various novel therapeutics and the entry of a few new players during the forecast period. This will intensify the competition in the market and encourage vendors to form strategic alliances to increase their product offerings and geographical reach.

Some of the key vendors operating in the market include the following:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers Alzheimer's disease therapeutics products such as NAMENDA XR.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.: The company offers Alzheimer's disease therapeutics products such as Galantamine Tablets USP 4mg, 8mg, and 12mg.

Biogen Inc.: The company operates through one business segment and is involved in discovering, developing, and delivering worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.

Eisai Co. Ltd.: The company offers Alzheimer's disease therapeutics products such as ADUHELM.

Eli Lilly and Co.: The company offers Alzheimer's disease therapeutics products such as TRAILBLAZER-ALZ.

Although the availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of therapeutics development will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Get detailed insights into market behavior. Buy Report Now

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

Drug Class

Cholinesterase Inhibitors



N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptor Antagonists



Other Drug Class

The market observed high demand for cholinesterase inhibitors from end-users in 2021. Factors such as substantial progress in understanding the basic neurobiology of Alzheimer's disease and the increased availability of new drugs such as cholinesterase inhibitors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America will dominate the growth of the market, occupying 37% of the global market share. The increasing awareness and the strong prevalence of Alzheimer's disease are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market vendors

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., AgeneBio Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Biogen Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Grifols SA, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Neuronascent Inc., Novartis AG, Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Spinogenix Inc., T3D Therapeutics Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

