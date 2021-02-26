Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation Appoints Christopher Johnson Co-Chair of Board of Overseers

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF), a leading nonprofit solely focused on accelerating the development of drugs for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, announces that Christopher Johnson, CEO of Rackson Restaurants, has been appointed as Co-Chair of the ADDF's Board of Overseers. In this board leadership role, he will serve with co-chair Sharon Sager, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at UBS Private Wealth Management.

A long-time advocate of the ADDF, Johnson is personally connected to its mission to fund and find effective therapies, and ultimately, a cure for Alzheimer's disease. His father, Ron Johnson, the legendary New York Giants running back, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2008 at the age of 61 and passed away from the disease three years ago in 2018.

"Johnson joined the ADDF Board of Overseers in 2012 and has committed much of his time and talent as a successful businessperson to raise awareness and funds for the over 100 active research programs we support," said Mark Roithmayr, Chief Executive Officer of the ADDF. "He will continue to serve as a brilliant leader in his new position on the Board, providing counsel and support to push the ADDF forward in funding the most innovative science."

In addition to his business acumen, Johnson put his talents as an athlete to use as a multiple time runner for the ADDF's marathon team, which he joined in honor of his father. In Johnson's three years running with the team, he has raised over $130,000 for the ADDF, which puts 100% of those funds directly toward Alzheimer's drug research.

During his first year on the Board, Johnson was honored with the Charles Evans Award, which is presented to individuals whose contributions significantly advance the field of Alzheimer's drug discovery and awareness, at the ADDF's Third Annual Fall Luncheon and Symposium. Additionally, he has been a dedicated supporter of the Young Professionals Committee since its inception in 2019.

Johnson serves as Founder and CEO of Rackson Restaurants, operating 56 franchisees across six states. He founded this business following in the footsteps of his father, who became an entrepreneur after his successful football career, buying and operating several chain-restaurant franchises across the country.

"It's an honor to be given the opportunity to co-chair the board of such a forward-thinking organization," said Johnson. "My dad always encouraged me to focus on helping others, to work hard to make life better for my fellow citizens. I want to do everything I can to put a stop to this horrible disease and I believe the ADDF will be instrumental in finding a cure."

About the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $168 million to fund over 650 Alzheimer's drug discovery and biomarker programs and clinical trials in 19 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Related Links

http://www.alzdiscovery.org

