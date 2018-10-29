Alzheimer's Foundation of America Statement on Alzheimer's Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tomorrow, November 1st, marks the beginning of Alzheimer's Awareness Month, a time where we work to increase understanding about Alzheimer's disease and show support for the more than 5 million American families living with it.

"Alzheimer's is a growing public health epidemic; it's the sixth leading cause of death in America and the number of Americans affected by it is expected to nearly triple by 2060. But while there is no cure, there is hope.

"Hope gives families strength and courage to continue fighting this disease every single day. It drives scientists to continue working toward a cure. It motivates professional caregivers to work every day to provide the support services that help families in their time of need. Hope inspires people across the country to join the battle against Alzheimer's and make a difference. We must never give up hope.

"Throughout November, let us not just create awareness about the problem of Alzheimer's disease. Let's commit to finding solutions, to providing greater support for the millions of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease or caring for someone who has it, and to work harder than ever to find the cure that so many are desperately waiting for. Let's create hope."

