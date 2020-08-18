Alzheimer's Foundation of America's "Educating America Tour" Going Virtual to Provide Information About Alzheimer's Disease and Protecting Loved Ones During COVID-19

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) announced that the next four stops on its Educating America tour will "go virtual" by providing free educational conferences online to help families affected by Alzheimer's disease during the COVID-19 crisis. Individuals can register for the conferences, which will feature health, legal and caregiving experts, by visiting www.alzfdn.org/tour.

Conferences are open to everyone and will take place on the following dates:

August 20 th ( Wisconsin ) - 10:00 am to 12:30 pm (CT)

September 1 st ( Arkansas )- 10:00 am to 12:30 pm (CT)

September 15 th ( Mississippi ) - 10:00 am to 12:30 pm (CT)

September 29 th ( Montana ) - 10:00 am to 12:30 pm (MT)

Among the special guest speakers at the conference will be Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of The Dr. Oz Show, who will share his family's personal Alzheimer's story regarding the diagnosis of his mother, Suna Oz, last year. He will describe how the diagnosis impacted his family, as well as share tips to promote good brain health and healthy aging.

Other session topics will include health and safety during COVID-19, the importance of powers of attorney, reducing caregiver stress and building a caregiver support team.

"Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate. That's especially true now as millions of families are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President & CEO. "We want caregivers to know about the resources available to help them and steps that they can take to improve their loved one's care and quality of life. These conferences bring that information directly to families without having to leave their homes."

For more information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who can't participate in the virtual conferences or have immediate questions about Alzheimer's disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA's Helpline at 866-232-8484 or via our online web chat system (available in 90+ languages) at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right hand corner of the page.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Foundation of America

Related Links

http://www.alzfdn.org

