Alzheimer's microbe hypothesis gets major NIH funding

Academic, nonprofit, and business organizations can apply. There is no upper limit to the amount of money that can be requested, if the applicant's budget justifies it.

Leslie Norins, MD, PhD, founder and CEO of Alzheimer's Germ Quest (ALZgerm.org), said " This is a dream come true for the lonely pioneers who for decades have reported, and urged more studies of, the possible roles of microbes in the causation of Alzheimer's disease. Many were ignored or ridiculed, and financial support was almost impossible to obtain."

Monies for Alzheimer's research seemed to some to be in the iron grip of an "amyloid cartel", which may now be considered broken, said Dr. Norins.

But he stressed that the situation was never "either/or"; the infectious disease investigators did not want to deny funding to the amyloid proponents; they only wished a small fraction of those millions of dollars routed to the study of possible microbes.

Dr. Norins said, "Tremendous credit goes to the NIA for acknowledging the need to better understand the role, if any, of microbes. If causative ones can be found, a simple blood test and perhaps even a vaccine are possible.

He added, "For the past four years our own Alzheimer's Germ Quest project labored to bring this under-investigated research niche more into the mainstream of recognition and funding.

Dr. Norins especially credited the Infectious Diseases Society of America and The Benter Foundation for crucial support and encouragement.

He added, "This development indicates that one of the main missions of Alzheimer's Germ Quest has now been successfully completed." He summarized with part of a quote attributed to John Kennedy: "Victory has a thousand fathers.."

Alzheimer's Germ Quest (ALZgerm.org) has for four years been devoted to encouraging greater funding for investigating the possible role of microbes in the causation of Alzheimer's disease. It is independent, and not affiliated with or endorsed by any other organization. It is privately held, and does not solicit or accept outside contributions. A sister unit, MCI911.com, is an informational website concentrating on possible substances and actions which might aid mild cognitive impairment.

