Alzheimer's Nonprofit HFC To Host First Virtual CareCon, Providing Free Safe Space For Caregivers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Alzheimer's nonprofit organization, HFC, has announced HFC CareCon presented by Kensington Senior Living, a free, virtual event designed specifically for Alzheimer's and dementia family caregivers worldwide. HFC CareCon will be held on Friday, February 19th, 2021 and hosted by HFC Co-Founder Lauren Miller Rogen, with a special appearance from Co-Founder, Seth Rogen. HFC CareCon is designed to empower caregivers with support, knowledge and community through an interactive two-hour event hosted on Zoom. Celebrity moderators include Sean Hayes, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Leeza Gibbons, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams. CareCon's mission is to celebrate caregivers and help support them in their journey, especially during the increasingly isolated times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease when she was only 55 years old, I understand the emotional toll of caring for a loved one and can only imagine how the further isolating conditions of COVID-19 have impacted caregivers," said HFC Co-Founder, Lauren Miller Rogen. "We decided to create CareCon to offer a safe space for caregivers, providing both community support and the education to help along their journey."

Allowing for connection with other caregivers and providing an open forum for questions and caregiving knowledge, registrants can customize their experience by selecting between two Care Path's: Connecting to Community and Caring For You. With Alzheimer's disproportionately impacting the LatinX community, HFC will also be offering the event in Spanish. Secure a FREE spot at CareCon by registering at wearehfc.org/CareCon.

The virtual event will be made possible by the generous support of sponsors including Kensington Senior Living, Biogen, Home Instead, Eisai, Rivet Revolution, Oasis Senior Advisors, Healthpro Heritage, Adira Foundation and Hamilton Insurance Agency.

"Kensington Senior Living is honored to sponsor the inaugural HFC CareCon and passionately supports HFC's mission to raise awareness globally for brain health and offer support to Alzheimer's caregiver families. We believe this event will provide caregivers with new tools and best practices to help ease their caregiver journey," said Tiffany Tomasso, co-founder, Kensington Senior Living.

"It is humbling to think about the courage and strength that millions of Americans - who care for their family members, friends and others living with Alzheimer's disease and dementia - demonstrate every day," said Alisha Alaimo, President, Biogen US. "We are proud to support HFC's CareCon to help bring together, empower and celebrate the Alzheimer's caregiving community."

About HFC:

Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be leaders in brain health research and education. HFC is accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care, prevention, and support all while bringing many laughs and light to the Alzheimer's space. Through its signature celebrity events, HFC also raises much-needed awareness about this disease. HFC launched a Brain Health Dinner Series, hosted nine star-studded variety shows and one comedian-filled carnival and has a comedy special currently streaming on Netflix. In 2020, HFC hosted its first-ever virtual game show: Hilarity for Charity's Head to Head. Thanks to the ongoing support of our generous donors, HFC has raised over $13 million and awarded over 325,000 hours of in-home care relief to Alzheimer's family caregivers through our North American Caregiver Respite Grant Program. In addition to providing caregiver respite, HFC organizes online support groups to build caregiver community and connectivity, engages young people across the country to become Alzheimer's advocates, funds prevention-focused and brain-health research, and teaches people how to care for the health of their brains today, so they can reduce their risk tomorrow.

While there isn't a cure, there is care.

www.wearehfc.org

SOURCE HFC