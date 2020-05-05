AM Best Affirms A (Excellent) Ratings for Renaissance Insurance Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best Rating Service, Inc. has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a" for Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America, Indianapolis, Ind. and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York, Binghamton, NY. The effective date for all these ratings is Jan. 9, 2020, and AM Best maintained an outlook of stable for these ratings. For the latest rating information, visit www.ambest.com.

"We are pleased to have received A ratings from AM Best as an affirmation of our financial strength," says Robert P. Mulligan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance. "In these unprecedented times, it's important to emphasize our stability and commitment to providing exceptional ancillary insurance products and services that members, brokers and partners can depend on."

Renaissance insurance companies offer ancillary benefits such as dental, vision, life and disability coverage. Across the nation, Renaissance is committed to delivering a benefits experience that stands out for employer groups and individuals.

AM Best is the oldest and most widely recognized provider of ratings, financial data and news with an exclusive insurance industry focus.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the company's ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance is focused on providing its members and partners with outstanding products and service. Visit www.renaissancebenefits.com, and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

