A.M. Best Again Affirms Superior Rating for the Cooperative of American Physicians' Mutual Protection Trust (MPT)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) today announced that the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT), the organization's core product, has earned another A+ (Superior) Rating with a Stable Outlook from A.M. Best Company, a global full-service credit rating agency dedicated to serving the financial and healthcare service industries. This is the 14th year running that the organization has achieved this distinction.

"Given the turbulence that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, especially on the medical community in California, physicians are now more than ever reliant on the financial strength of MPT," said CAP CEO Sarah E. Scher, JD. "Our message to our member physicians is that we are here for you so that you can focus your efforts on what matters most, your patients."

A.M. Best also affirmed the Cooperative of American Physicians Insurance Company, Inc. (CAPIC) as A- (Excellent), also with a Stable Outlook. CAPIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CAP and provides reinsurance and other benefits to CAP and its primary medical professional liability partner, MPT.

As part of its grading report, A.M. Best recognized MPT's strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, financial flexibility, and favorable market position in California as the second-largest provider of physician MPL coverage in the state. The report also recognized the framework and capabilities of the enterprise risk management program that is "managed both holistically and individually, for MPT, CAP, and CAPIC, with engagement from senior management and the board of trustees and directors."

A.M. Best is the oldest and most widely recognized independent provider of financial ratings and information, with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are internationally recognized as a benchmark for measuring a rated organization's financial strength and stability to meet its ongoing financial obligations. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

About the Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers superior medical professional liability coverage through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT). MPT has earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best since 2006. In 2013, CAP created the CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, allowing hospitals, facilities, and large physician groups access to top–rated liability coverage and risk management services. CAP now supports more than 12,000 of California's finest physicians through offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). The insurance products provided under the CAPAssurance program are issued by a "non-admitted" or "surplus line" insurer that is not licensed by the State of California. For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com.

SOURCE Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.CAPphysicians.com

