AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Columbia Lloyds Companies - Columbia Lloyds Insurance Company and MDOW Insurance Company

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating of Columbia Lloyds Insurance Company and MDOW Insurance Company to A- Excellent with a Stable Outlook. "The ratings reflect [the Companies'] balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM)." Source: AM Best

"At a time when financial strength and stability is critical, we are honored to have AM Best acknowledge our strong financial position with an upgrade to such a high rating. This affirms the hard work we have put in over the last six years to substantially improve the underwriting and operating performance of the Company, despite multiple hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters.

"Just as importantly, with as much turmoil as there has been and continues to be in the market, we are pleased to be a reliable, consistent and financially sound partner for our policyholders and agents. We pride ourselves on being there, year-after-year, for our customers and partners; providing a market for not only standard risks, but also those that can frequently be difficult to underwrite. Lastly, we are excited that this upgrade coincides with MDOW's expansion of its Replacement Cost Homeowners program in Texas," said John Todd, Columbia Lloyds & MDOW's President & CEO.

"This upgrade serves as the first page in a new chapter for our companies as we execute our strategic plan of positioning Columbia Lloyds as the leading Low Value Carrier in its territory with the support of MDOW Insurance Company to handle the more complex Farmowners and Standard Homeowners lines of business. We also look forward to utilizing our expertise in Auto to provide a more accessible market for our agents in Texas and Oklahoma, as well as the convenience of a single point of sale for our policyholders' needs," noted Sam Bana, Columbia Lloyds & MDOW's Chief Operating Officer.

About Columbia Lloyds and MDOW Insurance Companies: Founded in 1985, Columbia Lloyds is the parent company of MDOW Insurance Company, both of whom are headquartered in Houston, Texas. Columbia Lloyds and MDOW Insurance Companies are led by Milby Dunn, II as Chairman of the Board, John R. Todd as Pres. & CEO and Shabbir ("Sam") Bana as COO. The Group proudly serves the Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas region by providing a dependable market for Low Value and Standard Homeowners, Farmowners and Auto (available offerings vary by company and territory). For more information, visit www.columbialloyds.com or www.mdowinsurance.com.

Founded in 1899, AM Best is a global credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry and is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source.

