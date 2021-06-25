AM TRACE Contracted By Indian Health Service To Provide Staffing For Up To Three Years Within A $20Million Cost Ceiling IDIQ Award

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM TRACE LLC , a public health firm supporting federal, state and local health departments, along with K-12 partners, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities, was selected as a vendor for Indian Health Service (IHS) to provide staffing, for up to 3 years. This contract has an obligation ceiling of $20 Million and is committed to elevating the health of American Indians and Alaska Natives (AIAN).

The American Rescue Plan will expand vaccinations, testing, and treatment. In an attempt to curtail disparate outcomes this plan also increases preventive health services to AIAN peoples, who according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are at higher risk for COVID-19 serious illness or death.



According to an article published by the Brookings Institute , "American Indians and Alaska Natives are dying of COVID-19 at much higher rates and at younger ages than other groups. In some states, the COVID-19 death rate for AIAN people is similar to that of whites who are 20 to 30 years older."

"It's a privilege to support workforce requirements for IHS as they provide health care services for American Indians and Alaska Natives in their inherently governmental function," said Dan Gabriel, the company's chief executive officer. Gabriel continued, "As with vaccine hesitancy and reluctance to adhere to prevailing guidance from health authorities, access to equitable health care is a major obstacle to a full and accelerated recovery from COVID-19. This investment by the current Administration to serve the American Indian and Alaska Native population segment is a step in the right direction. We see this from our on-going work in Alaska, to the fruition of this new project with Indian Health Service - and we couldn't be more proud to support the delivery of these services."

AM TRACE is currently working with multiple states and public health agencies on testing, tracing, and vaccination programs. Anyone interested in partnering with AM TRACE for support, including marketing to formulate messaging and campaigns, should connect with AM TRACE via Dr. Christopher K Orlea, Chief Experience Officer, at [email protected] .

AM TRACE was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM TRACE is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://am-trace.co/ .

