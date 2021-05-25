AM TRACE To Support Vermont Department of Health With COVID-19 Contact Tracing

These comprehensive services will begin with case opening and investigation and extend through monitoring and support during isolation and quarantine for those individuals. AM TRACE staff will conduct phone interviews for each new positive case, as well as symptom monitoring, data entry and quality assurance. AM TRACE will work with management at businesses, schools, and outpatient health care facilities, and additionally provide public health recommendations and operational guidance. The Company will also advise Vermonters and people traveling to the state with the appropriate quarantine and testing guidance to keep themselves and the people around them safe.

"We are honored and excited to have an opportunity to partner with the Vermont Department of Health to bring additional support services to the state," commented Erin Joanna Thames, Chief Operating Officer at AM TRACE. "We know that contact tracing is critical to reducing spread of the COVID-19 virus and protecting the health of Vermonters. Working in collaboration with the Health Department, we look forward to applying our evidence- and community-based model to support all Vermonters."

AM TRACE is currently working nationwide with multiple states and public health agencies on testing, contact tracing and vaccination programs. Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in joining AM TRACE for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher K Orlea at [email protected].

For information about COVID-19 in Vermont, including prevention, testing and getting vaccinated, visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19.

AM TRACE was purpose built to work with local public health agencies and community organizations to address large-scale public health challenges. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AM TRACE is able to design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your local public health departments with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine quality assurance. Learn more at https://am-trace.co/.

