Amahoro Tours Announces the 10th Anniversary of the Red Rocks Culture Festival

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amahoro Tours is pleased to announce the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Red Rocks Culture Festival, which will be held between the 26th of August and the 2nd of September 2022. The festival, organized by the Red Rocks Intercultural Center, seeks to celebrate and preserve the rich cultural heritage of Rwanda. The theme for this year's festival is "Conservation and Cultural Sustainability," and it aims to promote eco-conservation, community-driven sustainability, and tourism that supports protecting Rwanda's natural environment and resources.

The Red Rocks Culture Festival is a celebration full of vibrant, thrilling cultural events, making it an exciting time for all ages. Visitors can enjoy traditional music performances every afternoon, cultural artwork and dances, evening storytelling around a campfire, discussions and debates surrounding conservation, and much more. In addition, the festival runs concurrently with the annual Rwandan Kwita Izina, a Gorilla Naming Ceremony, during which newborn gorillas are given names by conservationists. Kwita Izina is held on the morning of the festival's last day, allowing the excitement to build throughout the weeklong celebration. The final night of the festival is marked by the Crazy Night of the Gorillas, which includes refreshments, dancing, and live music for all to enjoy.

Visitors and conservationists who participate in the Red Rocks Culture Festival are given the opportunity to learn more about the culture of Rwanda, the need for sustainable development, and the conservation efforts made to protect endangered mountain gorilla populations in the area. In doing so, they support the local community's everyday life while also helping preserve the region's cultural heritage. Rwanda is already a rich tourism hub, yet the festival promotes further cultural participation among visitors. As this will be the 10th anniversary of the festival, visitors can also expect enhanced cultural diversity and conservation that reflects the nation's pride.

For those interested in celebrating conservation, sustainability, and Rwanda's cultural heritage, Amahoro Tours and the Red Rocks Intercultural Center invite them to join the Red Rocks Culture Festival through the end of August into early September 2022. Both organizations believe that tourism is a fine tool for promoting sustainable development, so visitors from all over the world are encouraged to participate. Learn more about this exciting celebration at amahoro-tours.com .

About Amahoro Tours:

Amahoro Tours is a tourism company offering tours throughout Rwanda, Uganda, & the Democratic Republic Of the Congo. They believe in responsible and eco-friendly tourism, and they strive to provide unique and memorable experiences that help tourists gain a deeper understanding of the cultures they visit. Through the promotion of the Red Rocks Culture Festival, Amahoro Tours hopes to enhance tourism in Rwanda while also enabling visitors to interact with the region's environment and local communities for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Find out more by visiting amahoro-tours.com .

