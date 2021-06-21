Amalfi by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace Celebrates Highly-Anticipated Grand Opening

"Opening Amalfi at Caesars Palace has allowed me to showcase my passion for the Amalfi Coast and the fresh flavors the region is known for," said Flay. "Our team has created an incredible experience that brings everything I love about the Amalfi Coast to the Las Vegas Strip, from the various seating areas to the coastal cocktails, to the fresh fish market to all the seasonal flavors we are showcasing on the menu. We have been blown away by the guests' response already, making me incredibly proud and excited for all that lies ahead."

Amalfi brings Flay's admiration for Mediterranean cuisine to life through its rustic elegance and bold, fresh menu. Dishes range from flavorful and light antipasti such as the Shellfish Fritto Misto with Meyer lemon aioli and pistachio pesto, and Charred Octopus with burnt orange and pancetta, to a robust selection of rich, fresh pasta including the Squid Ink Fettuccine with lobster, shrimp and Fra Diavolo sauce, and chef favorite, Scialatielli with a scampi sauce and basil. Additionally, the menu offers delectable insalate, carne and contorni selections. To finish on a sweet note, dessert staples include Bobby's Pistachio Sundae made with pistachio gelato, dark chocolate sauce Amarena cherries, vanilla crema and chopped pistachios, as well as the Lemon, Lemon, Lemon, which consists of cake, custard and crisps, among others.

A focal point of Amalfi is the fresh fish and seafood display, inspired by Amalfi's coastal markets and staffed by a knowledgeable fishmonger, who is available to answer any guests' questions—from where the fish is from, when it arrived in Las Vegas and more. Guests may order a whole fish from the extensive selection including golden snapper, red snapper, black bass, branzino, Carabinero shrimp, among others. Then, the selection is prepared to their choosing of grilled over charcoal or roasted al forno and served with the choices of Meyer lemon and capers, red pepper and Calabrian chile pesto or salsa verde.

An Amalfi Coast escape is not complete without a delectable wine or refreshing spritz in hand. The all-encompassing beverage menu features signature cocktails such as the Amalfi Spritz, which is comprised of Selim Spumante, Cappelletti Aperitivo and soda, and the Limonata, which expertly mixes Bacardi Rum, Limonata soda, lemon and mint, as well as a tantalizing wine list that focuses on the Campania region, and so much more.

From the moment guests enter the destination, they are immediately transported to the Mediterranean as the space creates a scene reminiscent of the Amalfi Coast. Designed by Olivia Jane Design & Interiors, Amalfi features a timeless design with a natural palette and touches of greenery throughout, blended with elements such as organic fabrics, stone, and wood materials, lending depth and a sense of history to the space. With four unique yet cohesive spaces, the restaurant highlights the warmth and special elements of a Mediterranean getaway. The 30-seat bar and 40-seat lounge area feature a vibrant sunset glow as the venue is framed by a colorful limestone mosaic floor and teak wood beams. The grille/main dining room features heavily textured limestone walls and antique brass as it wraps to showcase the bustling kitchen and towering ceilings with displays of wine from various regions throughout the Amalfi Coast. Seating in the market room creates an atmosphere of being tucked away in a seaside café alongside the marketplace featuring rustic tiled flooring, while a private dining room or fresco room provides the most intimate experience for the perfect respite from the hustle of the restaurant floor.

Amalfi by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are encouraged. For more information and to make reservations, visit https://www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/amalfi .

*For High-Res Images, Click Here *

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's new restaurant concept, Amalfi, now open, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, Rao's, MR CHOW and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.