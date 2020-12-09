Aman New York - Opening Spring 2021

At the crossroads of 57 th and 5 th Street, one of the finest corners in the world, the opening of Aman New York coincides with the Crown Building's 100 th anniversary . Aman New York will offer unparalleled service, world class dining and entertainment venues, a comprehensive Aman Spa, and exclusive branded residences – the very first urban Aman Residences worldwide. Providing guests and residents with holistic wellbeing through Aman Wellness, Aman New York will finally bring the peace promised by Aman's Sanskrit-derived name to one of the globe's greatest cities.

Designed by renowned architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston to pay homage to the Crown Building's striking architecture, Aman New York is in its final stages of a monumental transformation which will see it restored and imbued with the spirit of Aman. A nod to the brand's Asian roots, Gathy designed the hotel with the New York lifestyle in mind – an interactive place, in an extraordinary location. Aman New York will comprise of 83 elegant guest rooms and suites, which start at 70 square metres and each have a functioning fireplace – something of a rarity in New York. In addition, Aman New York will house just 22 private branded residences, many with spacious outdoor terraces, including a one-of-a-kind, five-storey penthouse. Guests and residents will have access to unrivalled facilities, including three principal dining venues, a jazz club, and the 2,300-square-metre Aman Spa and will also be home to an Aman Club for members.

While Aman New York follows in the trailblazing footsteps of Aman Tokyo, the brand's first urban hotel launched in 2014, it also represents the start of a new chapter for Aman – launching the very first urban Aman Residences worldwide. Aman New York will be home to just 22 residences, over half of which have already pre-sold during construction, and offer consummate privacy. The fully serviced branded residences, which range from one to six bedrooms, will possess grand-scale functioning fireplaces in living and bedroom spaces. Providing a private oasis in the city, many residences will have sweeping outdoor terraces and heated pools, presenting a permanent piece of the Aman lifestyle. Furthermore, residence owners will have a convenient private entrance to the Aman Spa, bringing a holistic lifestyle to the heart of their home. With access to 24/7 lifestyle management and concierge services, restaurant service from the principal dining venues and a lifetime membership to Aman Club, an Aman Residence to call home takes on a new meaning.

