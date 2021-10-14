Amanda F. Sams, DC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda F. Sams, DC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Name in Chiropractic Medicine for her exceptional work in the Medical field and in recognition of her work with North Park Chiropractic.

Amanda F. Sams, DC

An established office in the San Diego area, North Park Chiropractic was built and founded in 1952 by Dr. Amanda's grandfather. Growing up in a family full of chiropractors, Dr. Amanda knew she wanted to continue the family legacy by the time she was in third grade. She is a third generation Chiropractor. Her father just retired at the end of August 2021, and now Dr. Amanda and her sister, Dr. Brook, are excited to be taking over the practice.

Located at 4380 Felton Street in San Diego, CA, North Park Chiropractic offers exceptional patient care. Dr. Amanda uses an arsenal of treatment approaches on the whole body. From spinal and extremity adjustments, athletic rehabilitation, car accident recovery, TMJ work, muscle therapy, segmental traction, stretching, deep tissue massage and much more to get her patients back to enjoying their day-to-day life. Dr. Amanda is an advocate of proper nutrition and exercise as a baseline for health, and works with her patients to transform their spinal pain and increase health awareness for their whole bodies.

In order to stay up to date in her field of expertise, Dr. Amanda is associated with the California Chiropractic Association, San Diego County Chiropractic Society, and the Alumni Association of Los Angeles College of Chiropractic. Awards and recognitions for her acclaimed work include America's Best Chiropractors (2020), The Leading Physicians of the World - Top Chiropractor (2020), and Find a Top Doc - Top Doctor (2020).

Dr. Amanda has always been an advocate for philanthropic work, and she was afforded the opportunity to go on a chiropractic humanitarian trip to Cochabamba, Bolivia. While in Bolivia, Dr. Amanda treated people of all ages, working out of a local school and a military base operation.



Dr. Amanda believes that learning is a life-long pursuit and continues to regularly attend seminars, classes, and public speaking events to ensure every one of her patients receives the best possible care.

On a personal note, Dr. Amanda enjoys spending time with her husband, Chris, and her miniature Australian shepherd, Jaxx. She loves to exercise outside, dance, explore the gorgeous San Diego beaches, and cook organic meals.

Follow her on Instagram & Facebook @NorthParkChiropractic



For more information, visit www.northparkchiropractic.com.



Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

