Amanda Fisher aka The Cash Flow Queen Honoured for Consultancy Services in Business Worldwide Magazine's Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2019

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally renowned author and data consultant Amanda Fisher has been commended for her unique approach to number crunching in the Business Worldwide Magazine's (BWM) 2019 Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The title was handed out as part of the annual BWM awards, which identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities. Amanda was named "Best CFO in the Cash Flow Education Industry," impressing the judging panel with her commitment to helping organisations become more efficient and respond to changing customer demands.

According to Amanda, big data can drive business performance more than many business owners realise. A growth industry, big data is predicted to be worth $40.6 billion by 2023, and research by SAS found that 72% of organisations said analytics helped them generate valuable business insights. Yet despite a growing awareness that efficient data collection can boost both profits and customer service, only 39% of surveyed businesses said that it was central to business strategy.

Amanda is committed to helping businesses take their data more seriously, and a major part of her consultancy work involves helping people "unscramble the numbers" and use them to inform sound business decisions.

She explained how financial reports can tell multiple stories about business, like understanding why gross margin percentages are sliding or how slow productivity is eroding profits. The challenge for many is finding ways to correlate that data. Amanda uses a unique approach that makes it easier.

Her 'Leading With Numbers' framework shows businesses of all sizes how to scrutinise data through different lenses to uncover information that isn't readily available at first glance. This approach has been invaluable for her clients, many of whom had been frustrated and confused about how to collate and analyse data effectively before they called upon her services.

Amanda told BWM, "The key to data analysis is in using it to predict the future – and I hope that we can use data to make decisions that will lead to better outcomes for the future."

To find out more about her work, visit https://www.amandafisher.com.au/

An article on Amanda can be found on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2019/07/21/big-data-can-drive-business-performance/

Further information about the BWM Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

