Amanda Platia Joins CoWorx Staffing Services as Head of Human Resources

Platia Brings Over a Decade of HR Experience to The Leading Staffing Firm With Plans to Optimize Employee Engagement and Talent Strategies

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoWorx Staffing Services today announced the addition of Amanda Platia as Head of Human Resources. With more than thirteen years of HR experience, Platia has a history of helping teams successfully navigate the ever-changing landscape of the work environment. As Head of HR for CoWorx, Platia will manage and optimize staffing, recruitment, and retention processes across the organization for both internal CoWorx employees and external field talent. She will also be responsible for leading the HR department and its staff to advance company-wide goals and ongoing compliance and talent strategies.

"Amanda has proven herself an adept leader throughout her career, and I'm excited to see her expand on that track record of success in this new role," said Kara Rogan, Chief Operating Officer of CoWorx Staffing Services. "Amanda's ability to drive positive culture from the entry to leadership levels truly sets her apart. Her point of view will be integral in keeping the executive team apace with the ever-changing ways of work and evolving needs of today's workforce."

Platia previously served as the Human Resources National Director for CohnReznick LLP, where she managed the company's national tax, national assurance, and practice management departments. Platia has served in multiple HR functions, honing the key skills an advisor and mentor needs to encourage teams in times of transition. In addition to holding a Bachelor's degree from Adelphi University, Platia is an SHRM Certified Professional, an HRCI Professional in Human Resources, and received a certificate in Advanced Employee Relations and Investigations from the Cornell University ILR School.

"I'm delighted to be able to join the many talented and hardworking individuals that make CoWorx a leader in its industry," said Platia. "Our people are foundational to our accomplishments as an organization, and it's my priority to create an environment where everyone feels valued and fulfilled. I look forward to cultivating relationships with my colleagues and the leadership team, and welcome the opportunity to continue building on a culture that establishes a truly great employee experience."

Platia's wealth of experience will be used to build out the organizational structure within the HR department, overseeing the administration of a host of new human resource programs focusing on talent acquisition, compensation, benefits, and more. As head of the HR team, Platia will also be responsible for establishing a talent management plan to foster high performance and productivity amongst the CoWorx team, with programs to boost recognition and morale. Platia's meticulous knowledge of regulatory changes, best practices, and new technologies in human resources and employment law will ensure that CoWorx remains an industry leader in progressive workplace strategies.

About CoWorx

For 45 years, CoWorx Staffing Services has been helping job seekers grow their careers and employers build their workforces. CoWorx places candidates nationwide in administrative, light industrial, call center, and distribution and third-party logistics positions, with an additional luxury beauty and fragrance division. Dedicated to workplace safety, CoWorx consistently earns Safety Standard of Excellence marks from the American Staffing Association (ASA). With an ongoing commitment to diversity and partnership, CoWorx attracts top talent, retains long-term customers, and ranks among the largest staffing firms in the U.S., boasting more than 60 offices and 60,000 field employees nationwide. The CoWorx philosophy, "Together we're better," embodies the company's commitment to working collaboratively with clients, internal staff and field employees. Learn more at http://www.coworxstaffing.com.

SOURCE CoWorx Staffing Services