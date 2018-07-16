Amandeep Kaur Named Director Of Annenberg School Of Nursing At The Los Angeles Jewish Home

Kaur has a long history with the Jewish Home, where she began as a nursing assistant in 2005 and ultimately established her credentials as a licensed vocational nurse. After a number of years as a registered nurse at other healthcare facilities, she returned to the Jewish Home in 2015. "I am excited to help steer the direction of such a renowned institution, and I am thrilled to continue collaborating with so many outstanding colleagues," she said. "The Annenberg School of Nursing is a top training ground for men and women preparing to serve across areas of specialty, and I look forward to increasing opportunities for them to thrive."

A Magna Cum Laude graduate of both West Coast University and University of Phoenix and a member of the prestigious Signa Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, Kaur brings a track record of excellence and a global perspective to her new position. Her credentials also include a Bachelor of Arts-equivalent degree in mass communication from Punjab University in her native India.

"The Annenberg School of Nursing depends upon extraordinary leaders to maintain its place at the forefront of nursing education," said Molly Forrest, CEO-President of the Jewish Home. "Amandeep has the experience, knowledge, and vision to uphold the school's high standard of performance and to ensure its graduates build the skills they need for enduring professional success."

Located on the Jewish Home's Hirsch Family Campus in the San Fernando Valley, the Annenberg School of Nursing welcomes students from all backgrounds and working histories to master the discipline of nursing science. Harnessing the latest technology and interactive instruction, the school equips students with the tools necessary for rewarding careers in the field.

Founded in 1912, the non-profit Los Angeles Jewish Home is among the largest providers of senior healthcare services in Los Angeles. Through its innovative Connections to Care® program, each year thousands of seniors benefit from the Home's community-based and in-residence programs. Community-based programs include: A Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE); hospice; home health; palliative medicine; community clinics; short-term rehabilitation; and acute psychiatric care. Our Reseda campuses serve seniors with options for independent living, residential care, skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, and Alzheimer's disease and dementia care. The Home's Gonda Healthy Aging Westside Campus in Playa Vista offers independent living and access to assisted living and memory care.

