Amarillo College Announces Agreement with Record-Sharing Platform GreenLight Credentials

AMARILLO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amarillo College today announced a partnership with GreenLight Credentials , a record-sharing platform that allows students throughout the Panhandle to share education records with anyone they choose by using an app on their phones.

GreenLight bypasses traditional bureaucracies, giving more than 23,000 high school students served by Region 16 a tool that dramatically expedites the process of entering higher education.

Colleges and Universities can now receive instant access to verified documents from potential students, making it easier for colleges to connect with qualified candidates.

Amarillo College has made a two-year commitment to invest in covering access to technologies and tools to support this goal for all 59 of the school districts in Region 16.

These technologies, developed by GreenLight, include the flagship Store and Share product, which enables verified digital learner records to follow students from high school through college and into the workforce. It also supports Enrollment Fast Pass, a new tool that simplifies the enrollment process for students entering colleges.

"The Texas Panhandle is unique because we understand our individual futures – personally and organizationally – are bound to our collective ones," Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College, said. "This partnership with GreenLight is an opportunity for Amarillo College to leverage federal funding to equip all our public schools and higher education partners with a record-sharing platform that streamlines access to higher education."

Institutions can now securely upload verified credentials into GreenLight Locker. Built on blockchain technology, GreenLight Locker also empowers students to upload records required for college – like vaccinations, residency and other documents – and then instantly send those records, plus their official transcript, to colleges.

"We are thrilled to partner with Amarillo College to bring GreenLight to West Texas. Our partnership empowers hundreds of thousands of students to have instant access and control of their academic and health records," explained Manoj Kutty, CEO and founder of GreenLight Credentials. "With our powerful matching technologies, we provide students with college, career and scholarship opportunities, helping them attain their dreams."

About Amarillo College:

Established in 1929, Amarillo College today is a vibrant community college that typically enrolls about 9,000 students at 7 campuses in three Texas Panhandle counties. Named one of the Top 5 community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute in 2021, Amarillo College delivers Associate Degree and Certificate programs that enrich lives, inspire success, and provide an outstanding academic foundation. Amarillo College students have success whether they are looking to immediately enter the workforce or proceed to a university. www.actx.edu

About GreenLight:

GreenLight Credential's mission is to accelerate educational and career opportunities by simplifying the college admission process and opening more doors for learning and employment. GreenLight is the world's largest blockchain-secured ledger of verified life-long learning records and related credentials. Through our technology, GreenLight Credentials empowers individuals to control their digital credentials, deepening trust among users, high schools, colleges, employers and others, while improving outcomes and unlocking value for all. More than 2,000,000 students and alums have access to their records on GreenLight. Learn more about GreenLight Credentials at glcredentials.com

