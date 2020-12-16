AMARUMAYU JOINS THE UK EMBASSY AND PARTNERSHIPS FOR FORESTS TO LAUNCH THE PROJECT "SUPERFRUITS THAT PRESERVE FORESTS"

Aware of this, the United Kingdom Embassy, with the collaboration of Partnerships for Forests and AMARUMAYU, launches "Superfruits that preserve forests", a project managed by the NGO Earth Innovation Institute working in conjunction with the State, native communities, conservation organizations, international cooperation and private enterprise, and that seeks to enhance the value of the Amazon forests for the benefit of the people of Loreto.

Productive conservation as a link among forests, communities and companies is an opportunity to generate positive impact on health, quality of life and local, regional and national economies.

"The project 'Superfrutos que Conservan Bosques' is a solid public-private-communal alliance created to strengthen value chains free of deforestation, from community forest management to the commercial opening of superfruits from the Peruvian Amazon forest. As an Embassy, we are proud to support this project, which strengthens our work in the framework of the country's climate action and joint actions to reduce deforestation," said UK Ambassador Kate Harrisson.

For its part, AMARUMAYU, a Peruvian Amazonian Superfruit Juice company that has recently been launched in the USA, is already working with nine communities in collaboration with SERNANP in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, and joins this project by means of its AMARUMAYU line of healthy superfruit juice drinks to be offered to a global market, where their sale will have an impact on achieving better living conditions for the Amazon residents.

"Supporting the conservation of the Loreto Wetlands, such as the Pastaza Basin and Pacaya Samiria, is a mission that we have internalized in AMARUMAYU. Companies have to change the way we see business; we are in the era of satisfying the needs of Mother Earth, which is asking us more and more strongly to take care of it, and conserving our forests and their biodiversity is one of the best ways to do it," said Jorge Lopez-Doriga, Global Director of Communications and Sustainability of AMARUMAYU.

Finally, Marcio Sztutman, Regional Director for Latin America of Partnerships for Forests, concluded that they see in this project the opportunity to generate a broad impact because of the strong business case behind the initiative. "Through the market access offered by AMARUMAYU and the participation of renowned NGOs to properly involve the communities, we hope that this project will become a global example of forest conservation based on the sustainable use of its ecosystem services".

AMARUMAYU's purpose-driven initiative invests in five million hectares of protected jungle within the Peruvian Amazon to sustainably harvest the Buriti and Camu Camu superfruits, and thereby help to protect the Amazon, including 2.5 million hectares of the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, and all its inhabitants in the Abanico del Pastaza: over 700 different species of birds, 120 species of mammals, more species of fish than in the Atlantic Ocean, 3.8 million hectares of fruit-bearing trees, and over 300 indigenous communities.

The Añaños family, who grew up on a farm in the mountains of Peru, have entrepreneurial credentials that include the founding of AJE, a multinational beverage manufacturer, over 30 years ago. Witness to the country's threatened rainforest, they created AMARUMAYU as a bio-commercial enterprise to facilitate the protection of the Peruvian Amazon from deforestation, and in doing so they put their vast beverage manufacturing expertise and their knowledge of the local superfruits to work. Their mission is threefold: fight climate change, protect biodiversity, and empower indigenous communities. AMARUMAYU is better for you, better for the Amazon, better for the planet.

