Amava Launches "Amava Circles," A Safe New Way to Connect, Share and Learn During COVID-19 and Beyond

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amava , the leading platform connecting a new generation of empty nesters and active retirees with opportunities to stay socially connected and live purposeful lives, is pleased to announce the addition of Amava Circles to its core offerings.

Amava Circles are specifically designed to meet the interests of a large and diverse generation of people. In a recent Amava poll of over 175,000 Amava households, more than 60% of respondents chose "learning something new" as a top priority and more than 70% said they are focused on "making new connections." Part live online learning space and part virtual community center, Amava Circles combine the obvious benefits of continuing education with a forum for participants to find new purpose and establish new social connections. With so many Amava members at high risk due to Covid-19, connecting with friends, learning new skills and pursuing interests are more challenging than before.

Amava Circles improve upon typical online learning experiences by enabling authentic new connections and sharing of ideas in real time, more like the traditional classroom experience. "Many of us met our closest friends during school while we were at a similar stage of life, learning and growing together," says Mark Silverman, CEO of Amava. "We are recreating that experience so that our community can safely meet their next group of friends while exploring their interests, adding skills or just having fun."

"Amava Circles is a robust and practical way to address loneliness and isolation, a key social determinant of health especially among our aging population," said Peter Andruszkiewicz, a healthcare executive with extensive leadership experience including roles as CEO and President of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) and President of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia. "It also provides a consumer-focused, easily integrated solution for insurers and other organizations that want to increase member satisfaction and engagement while improving outcomes and reducing costs."

Initial Amava Circles include groups for participants to plan their best lives, share caregiving strategies, explore mindfulness, get back to work, connect with other virtual volunteers, cook their way through Covid-19 and much more. All Amava Circles are led by experienced guides who provide materials and lead peer-to-peer interaction throughout each session.

